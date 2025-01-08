Zimbabwe: Gonese Set for New Challenge

Goalkeeper Lenon Gonese is reportedly seeking a new challenge, with his future at Northern Region Soccer League giants Black Rhinos uncertain.

Gonese, once a key player for Black Rhinos, was sidelined towards the end of last season due to unspecified reasons.

According to a close source, the player faced tough times mentally but has been working to overcome his challenges. With the new season looming, Gonese is poised to embark on a fresh adventure, seeking a different environment and challenge.

While he is open to continuing with Rhinos, the player requires assurances that he will be an integral part of the team.

Several clubs, both in the top-flight and first division, have expressed interest in Gonese's services.

However, the goalkeeper is cautious not to rush into a decision, prioritising his future and playing career.

Rhinos, currently playing in the first division after their relegation in 2023, were surprisingly upset by newcomers Scotland FC, who secured promotion to the top-flight.

Gonese's potential departure could further impact the team's prospects in the upcoming season. In the opening 23 matches, he managed 14 clean sheets before being frozen out.

"The player experienced some tough times as last season was coming to an end.But he has worked to overcome mentally and find his footing once again," said a source.

"With a new season on the beckon, he is set to start a new adventure and experience a new, different challenge in a different environment.

"Given the opportunity to continue with Rhinos, the player is ready to do so as long as the club assures him that he will be integral to the team.

"A number of clubs have already inquired about the services of the player, both in the top-flight and first division, but the player is avoiding making a rash decision as he feels it will be important for his future and playing career."