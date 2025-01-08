Zimbabwe: Govt Moves to Clear Housing Waiting List

Wallace Ruzvidzo — Government is moving to clear over two million people that are on the housing waiting list through the employment of new technologies as directed by President Mnangagwa, Local Government and Public Works Minister Dr Daniel Garwe has said.

The adoption of digital technology will see Zimbabweans being able to access and monitor the progress of housing waiting lists from the comfort of their homes -- doing away with the need for them to visit their respective local authority.

Those seeking rented accommodation, or those looking to buy houses, or residential stands will be able to access advertisements through the digital systems.

During the last Cabinet meeting of 2024, President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for digitalisation and structural transformation of Ministries, Government Departments and Agencies this year, as this will ensure organised and expedited service delivery for the general citizenry.

Speaking at a "Ministers' Meet the Media" platform organised by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere in Harare yesterday, Dr Garwe said his Ministry was responding to the President's directive.

"The President emphasised (the need for) management systems, the software for management systems to run our local authorities.

"If I tell you that some of our local authorities still use pen and paper and files to manage themselves in this digital era, so the President said, no, no, no, no, we must move with time, let us outdo the use of old technologies in management.

"Buy and install current software that is being used globally so that we run our local authorities efficiently," he said.

Dr Garwe said it was imperative that the general citizenry access services pertaining to accommodation digitally.

This, he said, would also ensure that the backlog is cleared efficiently and in an orderly manner.

"Right now we know we have got in excess of two million people that are aggregated on the waiting list for housing, but there is no single local authority which can put all that information, feed it into software so that people can digitally access that information.

"We are now saying, let us upgrade the systems and ensure that they are digitised. Wherever you are, make it comfortable for you so that if you are at home or in your office, you can use your smartphone, you can access a city council waiting list, be able to access your position if you are on the waiting list or who is on the waiting list.

"Or if you are looking for accommodation, whether it's a rental, temporary accommodation, or it's rented apartment accommodation, or it's (even) accommodation to be bought, instead of waiting for papers to advertise. This is where we are going, this is what Vision 2030 is directing us to do. We must start it now."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Mnangagwa rallied his Ministers to expedite the adoption of new technologies in their ministries this year, as this would ensure effective service delivery for Zimbabweans.

"The digital technology revolution is the cornerstone of modernisation, industrialisation and efficient service delivery to drive sustainable economic growth.

"Inroads in the digitalisation of Government information and services are occurring at a worryingly slow pace.

"It is a misnomer that with the abundant ICT skills and capacities among young people, our Government has only a few functional and up-to-date Ministry websites. More should be done to improve this situation," said the President at the last Cabinet meeting of 2024.