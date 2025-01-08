Somalia: Mayor of Mogadishu and Turkish Ambassador Discuss Key Development Projects for Capital City

The Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Banadir Region, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, today welcomed the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş, in his office.

The two leaders engaged in a crucial meeting focused on the ongoing and future development initiatives aimed at improving the capital city, Mogadishu.

Accompanying Ambassador Aktaş was a delegation from the Turkish Embassy, while the Mayor's Office was represented by Ismail Ali Sheikh, the Director-General of the Mayor's Office.

The discussions centered on various aspects of cooperation between the two governments, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the ongoing projects and developing new initiatives in the city.

One of the key topics of the meeting was the acceleration of joint efforts to enhance infrastructure development, especially in areas where Turkey has been actively involved. Ambassador Aktaş reiterated Turkey's commitment to contributing to the reconstruction and beautification of Mogadishu, including supporting major infrastructure projects, improving public spaces, and ensuring sustainable development in the capital.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of addressing the employment needs of the youth, with both parties agreeing on the urgency of creating job opportunities.

Focus was placed on promoting vocational training programs aimed at equipping young people with the skills needed to access the growing job market.

Additionally, the meeting touched upon improving the city's essential services, such as the renovation of water drainage systems and enhancing the city's sanitation infrastructure.

Further, the two sides addressed the need to renew and expand existing partnership agreements that have already yielded positive results.

This includes deepening bilateral cooperation and ensuring that the previous commitments made between Somalia and Turkey are implemented effectively for the long-term benefit of Mogadishu and its citizens.

The Mayor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, expressed his gratitude for Turkey's continuous support and cooperation, acknowledging the significant impact these initiatives have had on the city's development.

He underscored that these efforts are vital to the long-term stability and prosperity of the capital, fostering economic growth and improving the overall quality of life for residents.

Ambassador Aktaş, in turn, reiterated Turkey's ongoing support for Somalia's development, particularly in the capital city, and emphasized the strong ties between the two nations. The discussions concluded with both parties agreeing to intensify their collaboration and work together to address the challenges facing Mogadishu, ultimately striving to make the city a model of sustainable development in the region.

The meeting between the Mayor of Mogadishu and the Turkish Ambassador marks another significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Somalia and Turkey, with both sides committed to further strengthening their cooperation in the years to come.