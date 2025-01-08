Zimbabwe: General Sibanda's Extended Term As Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Is Absurd, Illegal - Says Top Lawyer

Renowned lawyer, Thabani Mpofu has poked holes into President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to extend General Philip Valerio Sibanda's term of office as the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) by one year.

Sibanda, who turned 70 on December 24, 2024, officially reached the mandatory retirement age, which, according to Mpofu, renders any extension of his term invalid.

Posting on social media, Mpofu described Mnangagwa's decision as "flawed" since the concerned official had already reached the retirement age and, therefore, could not simultaneously hold an active position.

"Mnangagwa has now purported to extend General Sibanda's 'appointment' until November 23, 2025, through General Notice 15 of 2025, issued on January 3, 2025. This decision is flawed for two reasons:

"Expired Term: A term that has already expired cannot be extended. That's why there are no oxygen canisters at the cemetery.

"Retirement Age: General Sibanda has reached the mandatory retirement age of 70. He cannot be retired and in active service at the same time. It is one thing to recycle dead wood, it is quite another to plant a dead log," said Mpofu.

The latest development, viewed as a power consolidation strategy as Mnangagwa reportedly seeks a third presidential term, is in Mpofu's opinion a troubling trend.

"What a way to start a year! And for Mnangagwa, what a way to perpetuate a disgraceful legacy anchored on absurdities and illegalities," said Mpofu.

Sibanda has served as the Commander of the ZDF since 2017, succeeding the current Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, who previously held the position.