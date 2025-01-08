Zimbabwe: Ugandan President's Son Threatens to Behead His Father's Political Rival

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni's son recently made a distasteful remark about the leader of the country's ruling opposition, Bobi Wine.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda's president, made a distasteful remark about the leader of the ruling opposition, Bobi Wine.

He stated in a tweet that he wanted to behead the country's most prominent opposition leader, Bobi Wine.

Kainerugaba later apologized for the threat, calling it a joke, but Bobi Wine expressed concerns about the seriousness of the threats.

Yoweri Museveni's son, and head of the country's military, recently relayed via a tweet, that he wanted to behead the country's most prominent opposition leader.

Kainerugaba stated his father, whom he referred to by the title Mzee, was the sole reason opposition leader Bobi Wine was being protected from him.

"If Mzee was not there, I would cut off his head today," Kainerugaba posted.

He had since apologized for the threat, and flagged it off as a joke, noting that sometimes, some comments are meant to be ironic.

However, opposition leader, Bobi Wine, who also responded via a tweet, noted that he does not take kindly to such threats.

"The threat by Museveni's son (who also heads Uganda's military) to behead me is not something I take lightly, given that many have been killed by him and his father," he tweeted.

Kainerugaba's social media statements should be interpreted as "casual" remarks and should not be interpreted as representing government policy, the government spokesperson stated.

This is hardly the first time the president's son has made an inflammatory remark, as he had in 2022 threatened to invade Kenya.

In light of the recent event, he also followed up his tweet, stating that the opposition should pay him what they owe, before he proceeds to behead him.

According to a Reuter report, most people are of the opinion that Muhoozi Kainerugaba is his father's likely succesor for the presidential seat. His father has been in power since 1986.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is a prominent Ugandan politician, musician, and activist. He has gained significant recognition both in Uganda and internationally for his activism and political ambitions.

In 2017, Bobi Wine entered politics by winning a parliamentary seat as the Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East Constituency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His political career quickly gained momentum as he positioned himself as a leader of the opposition against the long-serving Ugandan president Museveni.

Bobi Wine ran for president in 2021 as the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP). His campaign, driven by promises of change and empowerment for young Ugandans, gained widespread support, especially among the youth.

While the official results declared Museveni the winner, Bobi Wine and his supporters alleged widespread electoral fraud and irregularities.