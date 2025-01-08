Zimbabwe: Lake Chivero Ecological Disaster Was Due to Industrial Waste and Not Raw Sewage - Local Government Minister

Government has disputed claims from certain quarters that hordes of fish and four rhinos that were found dead at Lake Chivero were as a result of human waste or raw sewage discharged into the water reservoir.

Addressing journalists in Harare Monday, Local Government minister Daniel Garwe said human waste is not dangerous and does not cause such a calamity, but the deaths were due to industrial waste being deposited into the lake by some private companies.

Social media was awash with news that thousands of fish from Lake Chivero were dying due poisoning, but Garwe sought to allay fears and panic among citizens.

"The deaths of the rhinos and the fish were not caused by human waste. I think people lack knowledge there. Human waste is not dangerous.

"It was not caused by human waste, it was caused by industrial waste, and we are working very closely with the Minister of Environment to ensure that the culprits are brought to book as investigations continue," Garwe said.

He said his ministry had summoned Harare City Mayor Jacob Mafume and the town clerk for a meeting before the end of this week to interrogate and deal with this hazardous industrial waste that was being discharged into Lake Chivero killing wildlife and fish.