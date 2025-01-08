LOCAL Government Minister, Daniel Garwe this Monday fumed over demolitions of properties deemed illegal by local councils, which ironically would have inspected and certified construction of same.

Garwe was responding to questions from journalists in Harare relating to local government issues affecting residents countrywide.

Quizzed on the ill-treatment of residents by City of Harare (CoH) which had gained infamy for razing houses for allegedly having been built on undesignated land while others are categorized as illegal structures.

Garwe said from now on, any council official who orders any demolition will face the wrath of the law.

The courts have also ordered councils not to demolish houses without giving a notice of four months.

Lately, demolitions would take place as soon as orders to destroy the said illegal structures were given by the courts.

The minister said Zimbabweans now lack morals and should also consider other people's efforts and feelings.

He questioned why local authorities wait until structures are complete, only to destroy them. Without being specific where the moratorium will be applied, Garwe said CoH has been directed to halt the impending demolition of over 5,000 housing units.

"Stop it as it emerges. Why wait for someone to build and then demolish? Let us be morally correct.

"'No 5,000 houses are going to be demolished by the city (Harare) and to make matters worse, who gave them those pieces of land? Is it not the corrupt council officials?" Garwe said.

He added, "We are against demolishing. Where were you as a City Father when this piece of land was being sold? We cannot be more stupid than that. Definitely, we cannot," the minister said.

Recently, residents lost homes in Belvedere where CoH demolished several upmarket properties as owners haplessly watched in the presence of the police.