Chad: Heavy gunfire heard in N'Djamena near the presidential palace

8 January 2025
allAfrica.com
By Cindy Damaris

On 8 January, at around 8 p.m., heavy gunfire was heard in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, near the presidential palace. Armed men allegedly attacked the interior of the presidential palace.

In response, the Chadian army immediately closed all avenues to the presidency. Tanks and armoured vehicles have been deployed in the streets of the capital, heading towards the presidential palace.

These events have caused trouble for local residents and neighbouring communities.

Infrastructure minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh said on his Facebook page: "Nothing serious, no panic, the situation is under control."

The Spokesman of the Government, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Abderaman Koulamallah,, wearing a blue shirt and white trousers with a gun in his belt, said in a video posted on Facebook: “It’s a small incident that happened...everything is calm. We defend our country at the cost of our blood... We will destroy all those fools who think to call into question the integrity of our country. This whole attempt at destabilization has been eradicated.”

The situation now appears to be under control, although authorities have not yet provided an official report of the incident. Nevertheless, Chadians, from the inside and outside, remain concerned.

