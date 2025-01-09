Kenya: Ugandan Nanny Arraigned for Violent Robbery in Nairobi

NAIROBI — A Ugandan house help accused of stealing from her employer in Nairobi's Eastleigh estate has been arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts on two robbery charges, including the theft of gold.

Everline Nabalyo Loice, alias Eva, was charged alongside an accomplice who remains at large.

The charges include violently robbing Hakimo Muhidin Ali of a mobile phone valued at Sh30,000.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the suspect was armed with a hammer, which she allegedly used while committing the robbery.

"Nabalyo, who was arrested in Kariokor, Nairobi, while attempting to board a Kampala-bound bus, was also charged--jointly with another suspect not before the court--with stealing a laptop worth Sh110,000 and 22 grams of gold valued at Sh210,000," the ODPP said in a statement.

The stolen items belonged to Abdirazak Jamaa Ali. The prosecution successfully opposed Nabalyo's release on bond, arguing that she is a foreign national and a flight risk.

They also informed the court that the suspect had been on the run since the alleged offense took place in November 2024.

The court set the hearing of the case for March 2025.