Uganda: Speaker Among - Ssegirinya Not Dead but in Critical Condition

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has dismissed reports that Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya is dead.

Speaking during the morning plenary session, the Speaker informed legislators that the MP is still alive, although in a critical condition.

"Upon consultation with the doctors, they informed us that his organs have collapsed, but the heart is still on, so ethically, they cannot pronounce him dead," she said.

"We'll keep the house posted, but he is in critical condition."

The Speaker revealed that earlier in the day, Parliament had received unverified information indicating that the legislator had passed on.

"This morning, we got information about our brother Ssegirinya, who has been admitted at Rubaga Hospital. The information we initially got was that he had passed on," she noted.

Reports about Ssegirinya's condition started circulating in the morning, with some sources claiming that the embattled MP had died.

However, after visiting Rubaga Hospital, the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, clarified to the press that Ssegirinya is "brain dead" according to the doctors' assessment.

Speaker Among assured Parliament that updates would continue to be provided on the MP's condition.

"We will make sure that you are informed of whatever is taking place in the hospital," she added.

Earlier in the morning, National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi announced the death of Mr Ssegirinya but he has since clarified that the information he had got was of confusion.

"When the mother was told that Ssegirinya was brain dead with most of his organs shut down, she announced his death," he said in his clarification.

Brain dead or death is the medical and legal term for when a person's brain has stopped working and they are no longer able to breathe or regain consciousness without artificial life support.

Brain death occurs when all brain functions, including the brain stem, permanently stop.

A person who is brain dead will not have any reflex responses.

Brain death is different from a coma, which is a state of profound unresponsiveness that can be caused by a brain injury or severe illness.

A person in a coma is unconscious but may still have some reflex responses, such as blinking or turning their head. Comas are usually temporary and most people recover within two weeks.

Ssegirinya, who has been battling several health complications, has remained in the spotlight due to his prolonged detention and ongoing legal battles.

His condition has raised concerns about the welfare of legislators and detainees in Uganda.