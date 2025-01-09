Kenya: Ichung'wah Hammers Natembeya's 'Fragile Ego', Dares Him to Sue

9 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has dismissed Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya's threats of legal action, asserting that the former Regional Commissioer has a "fragile ego" and a reputation that cannot be defamed.

Ichung'wah's stance follows Natembeya's claims of defamation over remarks made during a public event in Bungoma on January 3, 2025.

Through his lawyer, Adrian Kamotho, Ichung'wa refuted the accusations, stating that the comments were made publicly in the presence of a large audience and with Natembeya's visible endorsement.

'Endorsement'

Kamotho, in a response on Thursday, asserted that Governor was seen smiling and nodding as Ichung'waH addressed the crowd, suggesting that he could not later claim to have been defamed by statements he had seemingly agreed with.

"At the time our client spoke, your client was present and could be seen smiling and nodding enthusiastically in affirmation, as our client injected facts in appropriate doses," Kamotho noted.

"Your client cannot purport to have been defamed by content delivered in his presence, which he excitedly cheered and amenably endorsed," he said

The dispute stems from Ichung'wah's accusations that Natembeya, who was part of the previous administration, presided over enforced disappearances, including killings in the infamous Yala River incident.

Natembeya, who was in attendance at the event, issued a demand letter for a public apology, warning that legal consequences would follow if one was not provided.

However, Ichung'wah standing firm, argued that Natembeya's attempt to initiate legal action stems from personal affront rather than legitimate grounds for defamation.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.