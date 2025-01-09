Kenya: KNEC to Introduce Mid-Year KCSE Exams for Repeat Candidates

9 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

The Ministry of Education has announced the introduction of a mid-year Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, set to take place annually in July.

Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba asserted that the move is anchored on enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of the national examination system.

"Starting this year and following extensive stakeholder consultations, I wish to announce that the Kenya National Examination Council will introduce a mid-year series of the KCSE examination to be administered in July every year," he said.

"The examination will target candidates wishing to repeat the KCSE examination and those who may have missed sitting the examinations due to sickness or other unexpected issues."

Additionally, the mid-year examinations seek to consider adult candidates.

This move is seen as a step towards accommodating diverse student needs, making education more accessible, and promoting a fairer assessment system for all.

The new mid-year KCSE exams will offer an alternative for those who might otherwise have had to wait until the following year to sit the examination.

Traditionally, the KCSE examination has been done at the end of every year across all secondary schools in the country.

