Namibia: More Rain Expected - As Flooding Fears Loom Among Homeless Residents

More rain has been predicted to fall over most parts of the country over the next few days.

The central parts of Namibia are among areas expected to receive heavy downpours.

The Windhoek Meteorological Services predicts heavy rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms.

Rain is expected to peak by the weekend.

The prediction has raised fears of a possible repeat of the flash floods experienced some two weeks ago in Windhoek.

Residents living in low-lying areas across the city's informal settlements were largely affected by the floods.

Chief meteorological forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi told New Era yesterday that the central and eastern regions are amongst those expected to receive heavy showers.

He stated that heavy rainfall is likely to continue throughout next week in Zambezi and Kavango, as well as in the Tsumkwe constituency.

This could extend to the central northern parts of the country.

"Main factors for the rain systems are the current phenomenon of Lanina over the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the strong easterly waves, which positively trigger thundershowers," Kgobetsi noted.

He said some parts of the southeast and northwestern regions started with unusual peaks.

This was contributed by a persistent deep low-pressure system from Angola.

He remarked that the Namibia Meteorological Service is working closely with the National Meteorological Service within SADC to monitor any adverse or extreme weather conditions.

In the Khomas region, residents residing in flood-prone areas, riverbeds and open spaces have expressed fears of flooding and the potential loss of property.

They are advocating for relocation to higher grounds before the heavy rainfall.

The Katutura residents committee spokesperson Shaun Gariseb told New Era that the community has penned a letter to the City of Windhoek to consider relocating people residing in the high-risk areas to safer places.

"We have written to the City of Windhoek to consider prioritising danger areas, which they must prioritise as a matter of urgency before it's very late - even if it means forcefully moving the people," Gariseb said.

The letter, addressed to the City CEO Moses Matyayi, specifically requests the relocation of residents living along the riverbed adjacent to the Grysblock residential area, those behind Namibia Primary School in Rykmaansdorp, as well as those in the Sonder Water location in Shandumbala.

The committee further expressed worries that besides possible flooding, people of the Sonder Water location live below hovering power lines.

"We must be forceful in moving these people. It is for their own good," reads the letter.

Other proposed areas include people residing in the Katutura central constituency along the intersection of Mungunda and August Tjaapa streets, where the people are cramped up in a riverbed.

A relentless downpour last week wreaked havoc in the informal settlements, leaving hundreds of families displaced, properties destroyed, and many residents homeless.

In Havana, Greenwell Matongo and Otjomuise, the damage has been catastrophic.

Makeshift shacks, often the only homes for families, were no match for the surging water.

For many, everything they owned was washed away, leaving them at the mercy of good Samaritans.