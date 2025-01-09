Namibia: Expectant Mothers Go to Bed On Empty Stomachs

Onandjokwe — Expectant mothers at the Onandjokwe District Hospital have expressed frustration during the rainy season.

They struggle to prepare food due to a lack of proper cooking facilities.

They live at Ewalanda waiting ward - as the area is known locally.

It is located in the Hospital, where they cook in the open.

This activity has been made difficult by the falling showers in the area.

The waiting ward accommodates women who live far from hospital to cut down on travel time when delivery of the babies draws near.

The ward currently accommodates 64 women waiting to deliver.

When New Era visited the ward on Tuesday, the mothers shared their struggles.

They said they sometimes go without cooking for up to two days because the area where they normally cook becomes flooded.

"We do not have a proper facility that can protect us from the rain or provide shade. We are suffering because, during the summer, we have cook in the sun," said Lusia Nghishiko from Eengodi.

She said it is not ideal for an expectant mother to go to bed on an empty stomach.

Another expectant woman, Ndahambela Dimbulukeni from Okongo, described life at Ewalanda as unbearable.

"It is not easy to stay at Ewalanda for a month because we are facing various challenges here," she said.

She pointed out that when it rains, their firewood gets wet.

"When the rain stops, we have to relocate to another area to set a fire and cook," she remarked.

Tavita Wilbard from Uukwiyuushona said they are constantly being bitten by mosquitoes because there are no nets in the ward.

She pointed out the uncomfortable sleeping arrangements.

"We sleep on broken beds with damaged mattresses. When you wake up the next day, you feel pain in your ribs. It is very risky for pregnant women like us," she lamented.

She noted that despite the tough conditions, it was more convenient to lodge close to the hospital.

Approached for comment, Dr Siraji Saad, the medical superintendent at Onandjokwe Hospital, confirmed that a new cooking facility worth N$250 000 has been built.

He said the facility is not yet open because it has not been officially inaugurated by the donor.

"We are working to open the facility as soon as possible so that it can be used. We are aware of this situation," he added.

The facility was built by Jodary Fishing Company after New Era published an article about the mothers' situation.

Regarding the mosquito issue, Saad said that nets were distributed at Ewalanda, but some women take the nets with them home after delivery.

In 2022, President Nangolo Mbumba donated mattresses to the waiting ward.

Saad said the mattresses were moved to other wards because there was a lack of mattresses in those areas.

"We also bought additional mattresses because there were not enough for patients in the wards," he added. - fhamalwa@nepc.com.na