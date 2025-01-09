Namibia: 'I Did Not Mean to Kill Her' - Alleged Killer Pleads Not Guilty

Forty-year-old Wenzel Maasdorp, who allegedly killed Delia Weimers-Maasdorp, pleaded not guilty to charges against him before Magistrate Monica Andjaba yesterday.

Weimers-Maasdorp was reportedly killed in her Eros flat in Windhoek between 25 and 28 April 2024.

The accused was arrested on 30 April 2024 on the counts of murder, theft of a motor vehicle and stealing the victim's objects cellphone and television.

Testifying for his bail hearing yesterday at the Windhoek Magistrate Court, Maasdorp said he is not guilty, as "nothing happened".

"I plead not guilty because nothing happened. There was violence, but no weapons were involved whatsoever. The deceased slapped me around, and I tried to stop the violence," he said.

He recounted that the altercation occurred because of an argument between them after he confronted her about her drinking problems.

He stated that she was an "alcoholic".

"I tried to help her because she was trying to get sober, but she was drinking behind my back. I found her drinking at home, and that is what caused the argument," he narrated.

Maasdorp added that "what happened was not intentional. I was just trying to convince her to stop drinking. She took a glass of vodka, threw it in my face, and slapped me around".

He said he does not remember what happened after that.

He stated that he was shocked to find her after emerging from what he called a "trance" or a "blackout".

Contrary to his testimony, the State presented before court a confession he had made on 3 May 2024 after his arrest.

"She erupted and slapped me. That is when I started strangling her. It was never my intention to cause her any harm. When I came to my senses, it was already too late," read State prosecutor Erick Naikaku.

Maasdorp fled the scene in the victim's car to Mariental.

He later returned to the scene in Windhoek, wrapped her body in a blanket, and proceeded to drive to Katima Mulilo.

The State objected to the bail request on the grounds that the accused is faced with serious offences, such as murder, housebreaking, theft and assault.

The State maintains it has a strong case against Maasdorp, and fears that he may abscond if granted bail.

Moreover, granting such bail would not be in the public interest.

The State's evidence is supported by the accused's confession after his arrest.

Maasdorp tried to account for the evidence as inadmissible since it was made without his legal representation.

It was, however, found admissible as evidence by the presiding officer.

The State further recounted that the accused had confessed that the altercation started because he confronted the victim on a suspected affair, and not her drinking problems.

Samuel Shinedima, his defence counsel, argued that Maasdorp has four children, of which three are minors and school-going.

He noted that they would suffer financial and emotional loss without their father.

He added that the accused will not flee because his travel documents are with the State.

He said the accused has no prior convictions on the counts of murder.

The hearing will continue today with cross-examination to ascertain the nature of the relationship between the victim and the accused.