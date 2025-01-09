Kenyan Entrepreneurs Eye Dubai As Strategic Business Hub

9 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Kenyan entrepreneurs are increasingly leveraging Dubai's strategic location, business-friendly environment, and extensive global networks to scale their businesses internationally.

Dubai's geographical positioning, a six-hour flight from Africa and Europe, makes it a central hub for global trade and tourism. This advantage, coupled with a dynamic networking ecosystem, has turned the city into a prime destination for Kenyan businesses seeking international exposure.

At a recent Pan-African networking event organized by the UAE Africa Networking Group, industry leaders highlighted the opportunities Dubai offers.

Boni Nyaga, CEO of Mawaitha Ltd, remarked, "Through networking events like these, Kenyans are finding markets not just within the UAE but across Africa and the world."

Linda Machoka, Sales Director at Fred Ranch and Resort in Kajiado, shared her experience: "The market is big, and the demand is high. It's just a matter of aligning with the right opportunities."

Pan-African Collaborations

Dubai's networking platforms are fostering partnerships among African entrepreneurs, creating a Pan-African ecosystem where businesses from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania collaborate and share resources. These connections are enabling Kenyan entrepreneurs to access a global marketplace while strengthening ties with African counterparts.

Navigating Challenges

Despite Dubai's appeal, experts caution that success requires thorough preparation. William Stenhouse, founder of the UAE Africa Networking Group, emphasized the need for market intelligence and cultural understanding.

"Success requires thorough market intelligence and cultural understanding. It's not enough to assume that opportunities will come easily," he noted, urging entrepreneurs to adapt their strategies to Dubai's competitive industries like hospitality, manufacturing, and tourism.

Women Entrepreneurs Leading the Way

A notable shift is the increasing role of Kenyan women entrepreneurs in driving innovation and global trade. Dubai's infrastructure and distribution networks are providing them with tools to expand, including access to e-commerce platforms like Amazon UAE.

Key Growth Sectors

Kenyan entrepreneurs are capitalizing on Dubai's advanced logistics and its demand for products and services in tourism and trade. With Kenya's rich wildlife and cultural heritage, businesses are tapping into markets in Asia and the Middle East to promote tourism and related industries.

As more Kenyan businesses establish a foothold in Dubai, the city continues to cement its position as a launchpad for African entrepreneurs venturing into the global marketplace.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.