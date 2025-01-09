Eritrea: Seminar On Enhancing Organizational Capacity

9 January 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 09 January 2025 - Nationals in Switzerland held a seminar on 4 January in Geneva, aimed at enhancing organizational capacity and participation in national affairs. The seminar was attended by over 1,500 nationals from across Switzerland.

Mr. Habtom Zeray, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy and Eritrea's Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organizations, provided an extensive briefing on the current situation in the homeland as well as regional and global developments. He urged attendees to strengthen their organizational capacity and actively participate in national development programs.

Highlighting that hostilities and conspiracies against Eritrea are ongoing and constantly evolving, Mr. Habtom called on nationals to equip themselves with proper knowledge and skills to counter these challenges. He also emphasized the importance of passing on Eritrea's noble societal values to younger generations.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, stressed the importance of preserving cultural identity and values among the Diaspora. He also encouraged nationals to play a significant role in implementing national development programs and community initiatives.

The participants expressed their commitment to expanding and strengthening their organizational structures to contribute effectively to national development programs.

The seminar also featured cultural and artistic performances, as well as a ceremony to present certificates of recognition to individuals who had significantly contributed to community activities.

