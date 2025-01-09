Uganda: I Am Only Tough On Lazy People, Says Buzeki

In her inaugural speech, Buzeki stated, "Many have said I am tough -- that may be true for those who fail to deliver."

Shortly after taking the oath of office, Hajjat Sharifa Buzeki warned Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) staff that she will not tolerate laziness.

She emphasized her commitment to transforming the capital city and outlined her vision for development.

Addressing corruption, which has long plagued service delivery, Buzeki said, "This can be mitigated."

She also urged citizens to refrain from tempting KCCA employees, stressing that public cooperation is key to success.

Taking office at a time when KCCA is grappling with waste management challenges, Buzeki promised swift action.

She announced plans to fast-track the acquisition of land for a state-of-the-art waste processing facility.

"However, we must adopt new models and methods to reduce pressure on the landfill," she added.

Buzeki is the third executive director to lead the technical wing of the KCCA since the KCCA Act was passed in 2010.