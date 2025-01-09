Uganda: I Am Only Tough On Lazy People, Says Buzeki

8 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

In her inaugural speech, Buzeki stated, "Many have said I am tough -- that may be true for those who fail to deliver."

Shortly after taking the oath of office, Hajjat Sharifa Buzeki warned Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) staff that she will not tolerate laziness.

In her inaugural speech, Buzeki stated, "Many have said I am tough -- that may be true for those who fail to deliver."

She emphasized her commitment to transforming the capital city and outlined her vision for development.

Addressing corruption, which has long plagued service delivery, Buzeki said, "This can be mitigated."

She also urged citizens to refrain from tempting KCCA employees, stressing that public cooperation is key to success.

Taking office at a time when KCCA is grappling with waste management challenges, Buzeki promised swift action.

She announced plans to fast-track the acquisition of land for a state-of-the-art waste processing facility.

"However, we must adopt new models and methods to reduce pressure on the landfill," she added.

Buzeki is the third executive director to lead the technical wing of the KCCA since the KCCA Act was passed in 2010.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.