Uganda: Rotary Leaders Praise Next Media for Amplifying Impact

During a landmark visit to the Next Media Park, Rotary International President Dr. Stephanie A. Urchick and her delegation showered praise on Next Media Group for its firm support in amplifying Rotary's work. The visit, part of Dr. Urchick's Rotary Africa Magic Tour, cemented Next Media's reputation as a transformative partner in Rotary's mission to serve communities.

Dr. Urchick was deeply moved by the collaboration, stating, "I am impressed with the reach that you have and the content you display. You're helping us get the message about Rotary to Uganda, and for that, I am grateful." Her remarks highlighted how Next Media's platforms have brought Rotary's impactful initiatives to the forefront.

District Governor Agnes Batengas also commended the Group, reflecting on the power of storytelling. "There's so much good work happening within Rotary, but without media houses like Next Media, these stories would remain untold. Your work ensures that more people are inspired to join and support Rotary's mission," she noted, envisioning a future of even greater collaboration.

From championing the Rotary Cancer Runs to broadcasting stories of transformation, Next Media has cemented its role as the voice of Rotary in Uganda. As Dr. Urchick's tour concluded, her visit to Next Media Park stood as a resounding endorsement of a partnership that exemplifies the power of media to inspire change.