Uganda: Rotary Leaders Praise Next Media for Amplifying Impact

8 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Elizabeth Tendo

From championing the Rotary Cancer Runs to broadcasting stories of transformation, Next Media has cemented its role as the voice of Rotary in Uganda. As Dr. Urchick's tour concluded, her visit to Next Media Park stood as a resounding endorsement of a partnership that exemplifies the power of media to inspire change.

During a landmark visit to the Next Media Park, Rotary International President Dr. Stephanie A. Urchick and her delegation showered praise on Next Media Group for its firm support in amplifying Rotary's work. The visit, part of Dr. Urchick's Rotary Africa Magic Tour, cemented Next Media's reputation as a transformative partner in Rotary's mission to serve communities.

Dr. Urchick was deeply moved by the collaboration, stating, "I am impressed with the reach that you have and the content you display. You're helping us get the message about Rotary to Uganda, and for that, I am grateful." Her remarks highlighted how Next Media's platforms have brought Rotary's impactful initiatives to the forefront.

District Governor Agnes Batengas also commended the Group, reflecting on the power of storytelling. "There's so much good work happening within Rotary, but without media houses like Next Media, these stories would remain untold. Your work ensures that more people are inspired to join and support Rotary's mission," she noted, envisioning a future of even greater collaboration.

From championing the Rotary Cancer Runs to broadcasting stories of transformation, Next Media has cemented its role as the voice of Rotary in Uganda. As Dr. Urchick's tour concluded, her visit to Next Media Park stood as a resounding endorsement of a partnership that exemplifies the power of media to inspire change.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.