Uganda: Ssegirinya Evicted As Landlord Triples Office Rent

Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya is currently looking for new office space after being evicted from his location on Gayaza Road.

According to Ssegirinya's Personal Assistant, Alex Luswa Luwemba, the legislator received an eviction notice on December 28, requiring him to vacate the premises by January 7.

"The landlord issued the eviction notice just a few days before the end of the year, stating that we needed to leave by January 7," he explained in an interview with a local media.

Luwemba also noted that the landlord had significantly increased the rent from Shs700,000 to Shs2 million, a move he believes is part of a scheme orchestrated by Ssegirinya's political rivals.

"Upon investigation, we discovered that some political figures are involved with one of the brokers to take over the property, as they recognise the strategic importance of this location along Gayaza Road," Luwemba stated.

He added that they are actively searching for new office space and emphasised that no political manoeuvring will deter Ssegirinya from running for the Kawempe North MP seat in the 2026 elections.

Ssegirinya secured the Kawempe North parliamentary seat in 2021 as a candidate for the National Unity Platform (NUP), receiving 41,197 votes compared to his nearest rival, Sulaiman Kidandala, who garnered 7,512 votes.

Kidandala would later contest Ssegirinya's victory in court, claiming he lacked the necessary academic qualifications. However, the court dismissed the case and upheld Ssegirinya's win.

Unfortunately, Ssegirinya has not been able to serve his constituents as fully as he would have liked, having spent 524 days approximately 17 months in jail over allegations related to machete killings in Masaka.

Although he was released from prison in early 2023, he has been struggling with health problems and has frequently been hospitalised both domestically and abroad.

Last year, the resilient legislator expressed his intention to run for one more term in 2026, acknowledging the numerous challenges he has faced during his current term.

"I'm returning to contest as an MP in 2026. It wasn't my choice but the voters requested that I return as their MP vowing that if I don't, they are going to protest," he stated in August.