Uganda: Hajjat Buzeki Pledges to Bring Life to 'City of Great Potential'

Ms Buzeki on Wednesday officially took over the political administration of City Hall from Frank Rusa, who had been serving in an acting capacity since Dorothy Kisaka was dismissed in September.

Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki has described Kampala as a "city of great potential," pledging a series of initiatives to transform Uganda's capital, often associated with potholes, uncollected garbage, and traffic chaos.

She vowed to prioritise tackling the waste management crisis that has plagued the city for years.

"We'll fight the battle and acquire land, but we must adopt new models and develop methods to reduce pressure on the landfill," she said.

Hajjat Buzeki is the third woman to serve as the executive director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), following Jennifer Musisi (2011-2017) and Ms. Kisaka. Her appointment comes in the aftermath of the Kiteezi landfill tragedy of August 2024, which claimed 32 lives when tonnes of garbage buried homes on the night of August 12.

Ms Kisaka and her former deputy David Luyimbazi, along with the director of public health David Okello, are currently facing prosecution for ignoring a report that had warned of an impending disaster at the landfill.

The city has since struggled with garbage disposal, making it no surprise that Ms Buzeki has placed it at the center of her vision for Kampala.

She outlined other ambitious plans, including strengthening the urban planning department, improving response times to complaints, digitising public transport to ease traffic congestion, regulating public spaces, and combating corruption.

Sworn in alongside her deputy, Benon Moses Kigenyi, following successful vetting by the Public Service Commission, Hajjat Buzeki expressed optimism about uniting the city's political and technical wings.

Frank Rusa (centre) handed over instruments of power to Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki on Wednesday | Francis Isaano "It is possible for the political and technical wings of KCCA to work together, as demonstrated in the last three months. It is not true that the two wings cannot function as a unit," she said.

Mr Rusa, reflecting on his interim tenure, stated, "We came in at a time of urgent challenges. We have reasonably achieved in organizing the institution. KCCA is relatively stable as we hand it over."

Despite these achievements, the Kiteezi tragedy continues to cast a shadow over the KCCA and remains a challenge in the hearts of many Ugandans.

Solid waste management remains a pressing issue, with ongoing efforts to acquire land for a modernized waste management system.

Mr Rusa also highlighted other critical challenges facing the city, such as resolving the crisis at Busega Market, finding a sustainable solution for the issue of street children, and ensuring that the governance of Kampala--a city with unique and complex dynamics--meets the expectations of its residents.

The city's budget, 80% of which is funded by the central government, has been another area of focus.

Hajjat Buzeki pointed to strengthened partnerships with key stakeholders in recent months and ongoing road projects as signs of progress.

The KCCA has also addressed long-standing issues, such as the disputes involving city cleaners.

Looking ahead, Hajjat Buzeki's administration faces the dual challenge of building on recent successes while tackling deep-rooted problems.

As she takes charge, many are hopeful that her leadership will fulfill the promise of transforming Kampala into the thriving city it has the potential to become.

New deputy executive director Benon Moses Kigenyi swears in on Wednesday