Uganda: ULs Probes Eron Kiiza's 9 Month Court Martial Sentence

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has initiated an investigation into the detention of Advocate Eron Kiiza, who was sentenced to nine months in prison for contempt by the General Court Martial in Makindye.

The decision, handed down yesterday, has generated widespread public concern, prompting immediate action from the ULS.

In a statement, ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde expressed the Society's position on the matter.

"While we respect the autonomy of our members and do not typically provide running commentary on active cases, we acknowledge the significant public interest in this matter," he said.

He emphasised that ULS's commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring fair judicial processes.

To address the issue, the ULS has deployed three fact-finding delegations.

One team will visit Advocate Kiiza at Kitalya government Prison to investigate the circumstances of his incarceration and consider possible remedies.

Another delegation will engage with the General Court Martial and hold consultations with Senior Counsel Martha Karua and Advocate Erias Lukwago.

A third delegation is set to meet Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo to demand expedited delivery of the Supreme Court judgment in Attorney General vs. Michael Kabaziguruka, a case that raises questions about the jurisdiction of military courts over civilians.

"The Society remains steadfast in its duty to represent, protect, and assist members of the legal profession in Uganda as regards conditions of practice and otherwise, as enshrined in Section 3(c) of the Uganda Law Society Act, Cap 305," Ssemakadde said.

He added that the ULS would issue a comprehensive statement after completing its consultations and reviewing the findings.

On Tuesday, the General Court Martial sentenced Advocate Eron Kiiza to nine months in Kitalya Prison, citing "gross professional misconduct."

The court accused Kiiza of "banging the angle bars and failing to listen to the chairman of the court" during a session.

Kiiza, one of the lead lawyers in the case of opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale, was thrown into the caged dock with his clients during the morning session.

After the lunch adjournment, he was brought back in handcuffs.

According to his colleague, Mr. Samuel Muyizi, Kiiza was tortured during the adjournment, resulting in a dislocated arm.

"He said they [military personnel] attempted to strangle him," Muyizi told reporters outside the court.

The court issued Kiiza's sentence without a trial, an action that critics have described as a blatant violation of justice, even by military court standards.

The incident has reignited debates over the legitimacy of military courts handling civilian cases, with critics labeling such courts as "kangaroo courts" that deny civilians basic rights.