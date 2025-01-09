Uganda: Kitagwenda Officials Under Probe for Drug Theft Fail, Appear Before Health Monitoring Unit

8 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

These items were intercepted by police at Kyendangara Trading Centre in Mahyoro Town Council while being transported by a boda-boda rider

Two government officials from Kitagwenda District are under investigation by the State House Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) over allegations of drug theft, have failed to honor summons to appear at the unit's offices in Nakasero.

Dr. Warren Naamara, the Executive Director of the HMU, confirmed the absence of Ronald Makamasimwe, an assistant inventory management officer at Ntara Health Centre IV, and Julius Businge, a health information assistant at Mahyoro Health Centre III.

The officials are accused of illegally selling government medical supplies, including Paracetamol tablets, Cotrimoxazole capsules, and gloves labeled "Government of Uganda - Not for Sale.

" These items were intercepted by police at Kyendangara Trading Centre in Mahyoro Town Council while being transported by a boda-boda rider.

In a letter dated December 27, 2024, the HMU had instructed the accused to appear before the unit today without fail. Speaking to The Nile Post, Dr. Naamara expressed disappointment at their non-compliance but noted they would be given the benefit of the doubt. However, he warned that failure to comply with the directive would result in their arrest.

The HMU has intensified efforts to curb theft and mismanagement of government medical supplies, which undermine healthcare service delivery.

Dr. Naamara reiterated the unit's commitment to holding individuals accountable and ensuring that essential medical supplies reach the intended beneficiaries.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, with the HMU vowing to take swift action to address the matter.

