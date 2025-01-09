Uganda: FIB Hopes New IOC President Will Help Russian Teams Return to International Tournaments

8 January 2025
The Independent (Kampala)
By Tass

Moscow — Vice President and acting Secretary General of the Federation of International Bandy (FIB) Atilla Adamfi said a new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hopefully help Russian and Belarusian teams take part in international bandy tournaments.

In March 2023, the IOC issued recommendations, advising international sports federations to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international tournaments as individual neutral athletes only. At that, the IOC recommended banning Russian and Belarusian teams from competing.

"I would be happy to welcome Russia and Belarus back to the international field, however until the IOC does not change its approach to team sports, there is nothing we can do," Adamfi told TASS. "I hope the war will be ended soon, also there will be a new IOC President elected in March that will change the geopolitical situation and Russian and Belorussian teams can return to international sports," he said.

The IOC's tenth president will be elected at an upcoming session scheduled to be held in Greece in March 2025, and the term of office of the newly elected IOC president will start in June. Current IOC President Thomas Bach announced his decision last August that he had no intentions of running for another presidential term in the world's governing Olympic body.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.