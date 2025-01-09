Namibia: Nored Battles Electricity Outages During Rainy Season

The Northern Electricity Distributor company (Nored) has issued a warning of possible power outages and interruptions during the rainy season.

The company says there may be power cuts due to damage caused by flooding and downed power lines.

Nored spokesperson Lukas Simon says the collapse of electricity pylons during high winds, flash floods or mudslides could worsen the situation and lead to further challenges in power distribution.

"During the rainy season, the supply of electricity can often be disrupted due to various natural challenges such as heavy rain, excessive wind storms causing damages to the electricity supply infrastructure and limited access to the power lines for maintenance, as well as other technical-related problems," he says.

He adds that despite these challenges, Nored would like to inform all its customers that it has a proactive programme to minimise service disruptions and respond quickly to all power interruptions and incidents during the rainy season and beyond.

"To ensure electrical safety, customers are advised to avoid using electrical appliances near water or flooded areas, never touch electrical devices with wet hands, stay clear of a power lines, stay away from broken and downed lines, inspect electrical cords for damage and consider using surge protectors to safeguard sensitive electronics from power surges caused by lightning.

"Customers are further reminded that our 24 hour customer reporting centre remains open and they are urged to report any power failures, broken poles and trees or branches near power lines by calling our customer service centre," says Simon.

He also urges customers to report power interruptions on time.

"Be aware that unplanned power interruptions are different from scheduled power outages, thus, no prior notification is issue," he says.