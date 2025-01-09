Namibia: South African Singer Winnie Khumalo Dies Aged 51

Soweto-born singer Winnie Khumalo has died at the age of 51.

She succumbed to a short illness on Tuesday.

Khumalo is known for her chart-topping album 'I Just Wanna Live My Life', which achieved gold status after selling over 25 000 copies.

Her career began at the age of 15, and she later graced television screens with roles in popular SABC programmes such as 'Muvhango' and 'Mponeng'.

Her sister, Ntshepenge Rakeepile, expressed the family's heartbreak, saying they believed Khumalo was recovering until her sudden deterioration on Tuesday morning.

"My sister was sick. She did have a short illness, and we really thought she was recovering. But this morning it turned out she hadn't fully recovered from her illness. She was quickly rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead," she said. - SABC News