Namibia: Zambezi River Hits Lowest Level in Five Years - Namwater

8 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Zambezi River has hit its lowest level in five years at 0.30cm on Tuesday afternoon.

This is compared to a reading of 0.90cm during the same time last year.

Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) waterworks assistant Nalisa Mapenzi on Tuesday said the river's low water level has a devastating effect on the company's operations. If it gets too low, water infrastructure could be damaged, he said.

"I just hope it continues to rain so we can see a surge in the water levels of the Zambezi River from our Namibian side. Water infrastructure ensures and enables the continuous flow of clean, potable water to our homes, businesses and industries," he said.

Water is life and the persistent drought has affected crop yields and made hydro power generation in other countries sharing the Zambezi River almost impossible, Mapenzi said.

He said by last Wednesday, the river's water level stood at 0.15cm, compared to a reading of 1.25m in 2019.

The Zambezi River usually rises above 5m in peak season.

"Should it continue to rain, and water continues to rise as it is now, we won't struggle to pump water in the coming months," Mapenzi said.

