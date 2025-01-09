Namibia: 'Himba Gladiator' Hangs Up Boots

Former Brave Gladiators captain Uerikondjera 'Mammie' Kasaona is "beginning a new chapter" after calling time on her playing career.

Kasaona, who doubled as a player and coach until last season, yesterday announced she will no longer be an active footballer.

Known as the 'Himba Gladiator', she will focus on coaching full-time and tend to the Kasaona Football Academy which participates in the Hopsol Youth League.

The academy caters for boys and girls from under-9 to under-19.

"Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life - a journey that has been shaped by passion, dedication and countless memories on the football pitch, from representing my beloved national team to club level," Kasaona posted on her Facebook page.

Kasaona rose to prominence as a rock solid defender in 2007 when she signed for Okahandja Beauties. She then moved to Germany in 2001 where she played for German clubs Germania Hauenhorst FC and Welhelmsfeld across three years.

Upon her return to Namibia in 2014, she turned out for Khomas Nampol FC, winning the Women Super League Cup in 2017.

"To my teammates, thank you for pushing me to be better, for standing by me through thick and thin and for sharing the joy of the beautiful game," Kasaona said.

"To my coaches, your guidance, wisdom and belief in me have been instrumental in shaping not just my career but also the person I am today," she continued.

"To my supporters, your unwavering faith and passion have been the heartbeat of my journey. I hand up my boots, I do so with immense pride and no regrets.

"Football has given me more than I ever dreamed of - friendships, lessons and memories that I will cherish forever.

"While my playing days have come to an end, my love for this game will never fade. It's a beginning of a new chapter."