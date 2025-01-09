Somalia: Council of Ministers Approves Amendments to Criminal Procedure Code and Legal Training Institute Policy

The Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia convened for its regular meeting today, where key legislative amendments were discussed and approved.

The amendments, which were introduced by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, pertain to the Criminal Procedure Code and the National Policy for the Establishment of the Higher Institute for Legal Training and Development.

The approval of these amendments marks a significant step toward strengthening Somalia's legal framework and enhancing the capacity of legal professionals in the country.

The updates to the Criminal Procedure Code aim to improve the administration of justice, ensure fair trials, and enhance the overall legal system.

Meanwhile, the National Policy for the Legal Training Institute seeks to establish a premier institution dedicated to the development and training of legal experts, ensuring that Somalia's legal community is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the challenges of modern governance.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who led discussions on the country's ongoing development efforts. In addition to the legal reforms, the meeting included comprehensive reports on progress made in Somalia's diplomatic relations, international cooperation, security, and economic development.

The reports highlighted strides in strengthening Somalia's position on the global stage, enhancing security within the country, and promoting economic growth.

The Council of Ministers emphasized the importance of continued progress in these areas, with a particular focus on enhancing diplomatic ties, improving national security, and advancing Somalia's economic stability.

The approval of these key amendments and the strategic discussions held today are part of the government's broader efforts to foster good governance, the rule of law, and sustainable development in Somalia.