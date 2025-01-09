Uganda: KCCA Still Struggling to Identify Land for New Landfill Amid Environmental,Social Concerns

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is yet to finalize the selection of land for a new landfill, with officials citing challenges related to environmental, legal, and social issues. This delay has exacerbated the garbage crisis in the city, with concerns mounting over waste management.

KCCA spokesperson Daniel Nuweabiine revealed that the Authority is conducting thorough due diligence to ensure that the land selected for the landfill meets all environmental and social protection standards. The ongoing process, he said, is intended to avoid any potential loss of government funds.

"We are still conducting due diligence and considering environmental and social issues to make sure government does not lose money in the process," said Nuweabiine.

An inter-ministerial team comprising officials from the Ministry of Kampala, Ministry of Water and Environment, KCCA, and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is leading the efforts. Nuweabiine confirmed that this collaboration is meant to address any gaps and ensure the selected land adheres to all legal and environmental requirements.

Although the procurement process for land in Buyala had been initiated, Nuweabiine clarified that no final contract has been signed.

"This meeting is tasked to make sure they do the right thing. Though they went through the procurement process for the Buyala land, they have not yet contracted. They need to sit together so that government does not lose money," he added.

KCCA expects to present concrete progress by the end of the week.

However, the delay has left the city in a precarious state, with uncollected garbage posing both a health and environmental hazard. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has expressed frustration over the situation, calling for expedited action to resolve the matter.

"The city is choking on garbage. We are waiting for the Authority to solve this issue," Lukwago said.

Kampala's waste management crisis continues to expose systemic gaps in urban planning, with mounting pressure on KCCA to find a sustainable solution that balances environmental protection, legal compliance, and community concerns.