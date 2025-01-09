Nigeria: Airtel Md, Balsingh Insists Tariff Adjustment, Only Way to Go

As conversations intensify around the telecom operators demand for tariff adjustments, Airtel Nigeria CEO Dinesh Balsingh has insisted there is no other way federal government can salvage the telecom sector faster than yielding to the demand.

Balsingh said the operators are t committed to delivering superior connectivity and fostering digital inclusion but must be bailed out of the ballooning operating cost by making upward adjustment to current tariff structure.

Balsingh noted that the tariff adjustments will ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector, while unlocking significant benefits for Nigerian consumers.

In an op-ed, he contextualized the necessity of the tariff adjustments, and explained that "For over a decade, tariffs have remained static despite the dramatic increase in operating expenses, which have surged by over 300 percent in the last 18 to 24 months alone.

"To continue providing high-quality services and meeting the growing demand for digital connectivity, it has become essential to realign our pricing structure with economic realities."

Balsingh also highlighted the substantial investments required to maintain and expand telecommunications infrastructure.

"The increasing demand for digital services across sectors such as education, banking, and healthcare requires us to continually upgrade our networks to deliver more capacity and improve service quality. These investments come at a cost, one that must be shared proportionally to guarantee long-term viability.

"The proposed tariff adjustments will not only ensure the sector's sustainability but also bring significant improvements to service delivery, adding: "By enabling us to expand coverage, strengthen network security, and introduce cutting-edge technologies, the adjustments will directly enhance the quality of connectivity for Nigerians. Our priority is to ensure that no one is left behind in the country's digital transformation journey."

Balsingh emphasized that these adjustments will be implemented with affordability in mind, ensuring minimal impact on consumers. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Nigeria's vision of becoming a digital economy leader in Africa, empowering businesses, driving innovation, and fostering inclusive growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our commitment to quality service remains unwavering. While significant tariff adjustments have become necessary, we understand the importance of gradual implementation to support our customers' financial positions. This step will enable us to invest in capacity, expand coverage, and enhance service delivery, ensuring Nigeria remains competitive in the global digital landscape." he said.