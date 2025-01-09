Africa: 400 Golfers From 10 African Nations Set for Glory At IBB Ladies Open

8 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

No fewer than 400 golfers from about 10 African countries will converge on Abuja to compete in the 26th edition of the IBB Amateur Ladies Open.

The tournament is scheduled for February 13 to 17 at the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Speaking on the event, Dame Julie Donli, OON, Lady Captain of the club, described the championship as one to remember, with the theme: "The Abuja Experience."

"All is now set for the Ladies Section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja to host the 26th edition of the IBB Amateur Ladies Open.

"We are expecting no fewer than 400 golfers, ladies and gentlemen who will be playing as guests from within the country as well as from other African countries.

"It is going to be an Open to remember as we will be showcasing our culture, dressing, food, drink, music and a good taste of our hospitality, just as the theme goes, it promises to be an "Abuja experience" indeed.

"We will be specially welcoming all our players and taking them on a tour around the city, which promises to be fun and exciting.

"The beautiful thing about the championship is that it starts on Valentine's Day, which is Feb. 14, so there's going to be so much love in the air," she said.

Donli added that 10 African countries had indicated interest in participating in the championship, with over 400 players expected from across the country and the rest of the world.

Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Rwanda and Cameroon are among the countries expected.

The Lady Captain emphasized the significance of the event, noting its inclusion in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and the participation of professional golfers.

"The championship will feature female professionals' tournament with a $5000 prize money. The Amateur championship boasts a return ticket to the UK, and an all-expense paid weekend stay at the Ibom Golf Resort in Uyo, along with other interesting prizes.

"It will be preceded by a caddies and course workers competition which is the first of its kind," she said.

