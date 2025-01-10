North Africa: Morocco Regains Its Position As Top African Tourist Destination - Gov.T Spokesman

Rabat — Morocco has regained its position as the top tourist destination in Africa, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament and Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas stated on Thursday in Rabat.

"By the end of 2024, Morocco has reached a historic record of 17.4 million tourists, representing an increase of three million additional tourists with a growth rate of 20% compared to 2023," Baitas said during a press briefing following the government council meeting.

Thanks to an ambitious project, the government has achieved the target set in the tourism sector roadmap, two years ahead of schedule, which aims to welcome 17 million tourists by 2026, he pointed out.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy, this positive momentum is reflected both in the number of Foreign Tourists, who reached 8.8 million visitors (+23%), and Moroccan Expatriates, who accounted for 8.6 million arrivals (+17%).

The balance between foreign tourists (51%) and Moroccan expatriates (49%) demonstrates the destination's ongoing appeal for both categories.