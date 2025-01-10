Kenya: Kisumu Police Arrest Suspect, Recover Stolen Ceska Pistol

10 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police officers in Kisumu have arrested a suspect and recovered a Ceska pistol believed to have been stolen in July 2024.

The arrest occurred on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in the Riat area, where officers apprehended Jackline Selline Kuya in possession of a stolen mobile phone.

Following her interrogation, Kuya led the police to a premises in the Mamboleo area, where the firearm was recovered.

"The weapon is suspected to be the one stolen from a civilian vide Obunga Police Station report of 16/7/2024 and the recovered phone as the one robbed off from one Nancy on 24/12/2024," the National Police Service stated.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisumu East is handling the case, and investigations are ongoing.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.