Uganda: There Is Cholera in Lamwo District, Northern Uganda

10 January 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Lamwo — One Person has been confirmed dead while 30 others have been admitted following an outbreak of Cholera in Lamwo District.

According to Dr. Denis Ocula Omoya, the Lamwo District Health Officer, the outbreak has been reported in five parishes in Agoro Sub-county. He said that out of the 30 confirmed cases, 27 patients are currently admitted at Agoro Health Center III, while two have been discharged.

"Unfortunately, one person has succumbed to the disease," Dr. Ocula said. "We are working closely with the affected communities to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease."

The district health officer attributed the outbreak to poor sanitation and hygiene practices, which have led to the contamination of water sources.

"The outbreak is likely linked to the consumption of contaminated water from unprotected sources," Dr Ocula explained. "We urge the public to take precautions and ensure that they drink safe water, wash their hands regularly, and maintain good hygiene practices."

He said that they have informed the relevant authorities about the outbreak and are working to contain it.

This is not the first time Lamwo has reported a cholera outbreak. In December, four confirmed cases of cholera were reported at the Palabek refugee settlement. However, Dr. Ocula disclosed that the previous outbreak was successfully contained.

The district health officer assured the public that the health facilities in the district are equipped to handle the outbreak and provide necessary medical care to those affected.

"We have adequate medical supplies, including cholera treatment kits, and our health workers are trained to manage cholera cases," Dr. Ocula said. "We urge the public to remain calm and cooperate with our efforts to contain the outbreak."

The cholera outbreak in Lamwo has raised concerns about the district's preparedness to handle public health emergencies. However, with the swift response from the district authorities and health workers, efforts are underway to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

