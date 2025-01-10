Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie has described the passing of legendary Kwaito artist Victor "Doc Shebeleza" Bogopane as a "significant loss for South Africa and the entire music industry".

Bogopane passed away on Thursday at the age of 51.

"On behalf of the Ministry, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and countless fans whose lives he touched. South Africa has lost not only a music legend but a compassionate soul whose contributions to our cultural heritage and community upliftment will not be forgotten.

"His music, laughter and legacy will continue to resonate in our hearts. Rest in power, Victor "Doc Shebeleza" Bogopane," the Minister said in a statement on Thursday.

Born in 1973 in Soweto, Doc Shebeleza grew up in a family that valued cultural expression. From an early age, he was exposed to diverse musical influences, from kwaito to traditional South African music, which would later shape his artistic journey.

In 1995, he released his debut album, Shebeleza, which featured the iconic hit "Ghets Ghetsa". This success was followed by the album "S'kumfete", which included another hit track of the same name.

According to the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture Bogopane cemented his legacy with three more albums: Tiger (1997), Ebumnandini (2000), and Jiva Yoyo (2001).

"In recognition of his contributions to the genre, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards. His influence extended beyond his own work, as illustrated by rapper Cassper Nyovest's tribute song Doc Shebeleza, which celebrated his lifestyle and impact.

"Doc Shebeleza later collaborated with Cassper on the song 'Monate' showcasing mutual respect and admiration between generations of artists," said the Ministry.

Following his retirement from the music industry, Doc Shebeleza dedicated himself to philanthropy and founded the non-profit organisation AMAHA (African Musicians Against HIV/AIDS), which focused on social initiatives for the underprivileged.

"Through AMAHA, he contributed to building hundreds of homes for those in need, distributed wheelchairs, and worked tirelessly alongside other legendary artists to uplift communities. His passion for helping others remained central to his life's work until his untimely passing. In recent years, Doc Shebeleza faced health challenges, having been hospitalised twice last year until his tragic passing on Thursday 9 January."

Winnie Khumalo

Bogopane's passing follows the death of Afropop musician, Winnie Khumalo.

Earlier in the week, the Minister expressed sadness at the passing of Khumalo also at the age of 51.

"It is with profound sadness to learn of the passing of the legendary Winnie Khumalo, who tragically left us on 7 January 2025 at the age of 51. Her untimely death marks a great loss for South Africa and the music industry," said the Minister at the time.

Born on 20 July 1973 in Soweto, Khumalo was raised by her grandmother in a time of vibrant cultural life.

At the tender age of 15, Winnie released her debut album, "Hey Laitie, Tshina Tshina", produced by the renowned Sello Chicco Twala. She followed this with another album, "Dlamini", setting the stage for a prolific music career that spanned decades.

In the 1990s, she recorded the gospel album "Izono Zami", produced by Pastor Langa Dube, and collaborated with iconic artists and groups such as the late Brenda Fassie, Brothers of Peace, Bongo Maffin, DJ Cleo, and Zonke Dikana.

The Minister described her "not only a talented lead vocalist but a formidable backing vocalist, enriching the work of those she collaborated with".

After a seven-year hiatus, she returned with the electrifying album "Live My Life", which became an instant classic. The title track, "I Just Wanna Live My Life", dominated music charts, earning gold certification with over 25 000 copies sold and 50 000 mobile downloads.

"The song's success saw her nominated for prestigious awards such as the Channel O Music Awards and the South African Music Awards, cementing her place as a trailblazer in the industry."

Her later albums reflected her personal growth and resilience. Tracks like "Woman" and "Impilo" showcased her ability to channel life's challenges into powerful and relatable music, said the Ministry.