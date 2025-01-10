The President of Jubaland, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Islam, today convened a high-level meeting of the Council of Ministers to discuss critical issues impacting the region's security and governance.

The session focused on the growing concerns regarding the federal government's actions in Jubaland territories, with particular attention to the implications for regional stability and development.

Key topics of discussion included the federal government's imposition of restrictions on civilian air travel within Jubaland, which has raised significant concerns about the movement of people and goods.

The cabinet expressed its dissatisfaction with the disruptions caused by these restrictions, which have affected local communities and economic activities.

The meeting also addressed the politicization of development projects and humanitarian aid in the region. Cabinet members expressed alarm over the manipulation of such initiatives for political purposes, undermining their intended goals of fostering genuine development and providing aid to those in need. The government of Jubaland emphasized the importance of ensuring that these projects are managed independently and are not subject to external political influence.

In addition to these issues, the cabinet discussed the ongoing security challenges in Jubaland, which it contends are being exacerbated by the federal government's involvement in inciting conflict and instability within the region.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the sovereignty and security of Jubaland, stressing the need for a peaceful and stable environment for the people of the region.

Other matters addressed included the coordination of security efforts, the implementation of regional governance structures, and the need for greater autonomy in decision-making to ensure the region's development is not hindered by external factors.

President Ahmed Mohamed Islam emphasized that the government of Jubaland remains committed to its obligations toward the people of the region, stressing the importance of regional cooperation, stability, and sustainable development.

The cabinet underscored its determination to safeguard the region's interests and ensure that federal actions do not disrupt the progress and peace that the people of Jubaland strive for.