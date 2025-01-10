Egypt: Somalia, Egypt Discuss Bolstering Military Ties in Cairo

Cairo — Somalia's Defense Minister Abdikadir Mohamed Nur, currently on a working visit to Egypt, engaged in high-level talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdul Majeed Saqr, in Cairo on Thursday to enhance military and security collaboration between the two nations.

The meeting, held against the backdrop of regional security challenges, focused on strategies to fortify cooperation in combating terrorism and stabilizing the volatile Horn of Africa region.

"The ministers discussed a broad spectrum of military cooperation, including joint training programs, intelligence sharing, and logistical support," a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Defense said.

A key agenda item was the newly launched African Union Support to Somalia Mission (AUSSOM), which officially commenced operations in Somalia on January 1st. This mission marks a significant shift from its predecessor, AMISOM, aiming for a more integrated approach to support Somalia's security and governance.

"The dialogue underscored Egypt's commitment to assist in building the capacities of the Somali National Army to effectively counter threats like Al-Shabaab," added the statement. Egypt, with its strategic interests in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, sees a stable Somalia as crucial for regional peace.

Both ministers acknowledged the importance of AUSSOM in Somalia's path towards peace, discussing potential Egyptian contributions, which might include troop deployment, equipment, or financial support to the mission.

The talks in Cairo are indicative of Egypt's broader strategic outlook towards Africa, aiming to play a more substantial role in peacekeeping and security operations on the continent.

Furthermore, the ministers agreed on the establishment of joint working groups to monitor and implement the discussed initiatives, with plans for further high-level engagements to assess progress.

This meeting not only highlights the deepening bilateral ties but also signals Egypt's readiness to bolster its military support to African Union missions in critical zones, particularly in Somalia where stability is pivotal for the entire region.

The next steps include setting up technical committees to detail the cooperation framework, with both countries expressing optimism about the outcomes of this partnership in enhancing security and promoting peace.