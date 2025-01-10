Ethiopia: Israel Reaffirms Commitment to Ethiopia, Emphasizing Agricultural Technology

Addis Ababa — Israel has reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering cooperation with Ethiopia, focusing on supporting the country's agricultural sector through technological advancements.

Ambassador of Israel to Ethiopia, Abraham Niguse said that Ethiopia and Israel enjoy a strong historical relationship, particularly in the realms of economic and people-to-people ties.

He highlighted that both nations are actively working to strengthen their relationship through enhanced economic and developmental cooperation.

The ambassador emphasized Israel's keen interest in collaborating with Ethiopia to boost agricultural productivity.

He also pointed out Israel's expertise in advanced agricultural technologies, such as drip irrigation, which has successfully transformed arid landscapes into fertile land.

Recognizing Ethiopia's fertile soil, he noted the significant potential for applying these innovative techniques to increase agricultural output.

The ambassador also confirmed that Ethiopia is making strides in improving its irrigation systems through both new and ongoing agricultural projects, contributing to more efficient irrigation development.

A couple of month ago, an Israeli delegation focused on innovation, health, and mining visited Ethiopia to explore collaboration opportunities.

During their visit, Israeli investors expressed strong interest in sectors like agricultural technology, innovation, and mining.

The ambassador further noted that the Ethiopian government is actively working to create a favorable environment for investors, encouraging them to invest and operate in the country.

Additionally, Israeli investors have shown particular interest in expanding their investments in avocado production. Since Israel widely imports Ethiopian coffee, sesame, and teff, increasing agricultural productivity is seen as a mutually beneficial opportunity.

Furthermore, Ethiopia is harnessing its renewable energy potential from solar, wind, and geothermal sources to support irrigation development, integrating modern technology and knowledge transfer from higher education institutions.

Israel and Ethiopia also share a long history of cooperation in the field of medicine.