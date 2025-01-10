Liberia: EPA, NPHIL Partner to Reduce Lead Exposure in Liberia

Two Liberian public health institutions - the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia have signed Lead Paint Regulations to reduce exposure by limiting lead content in residential and decorative paints.

-The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), has officially signed the Lead Paint Regulations for Liberia.

This new regulation aims to significantly reduce lead exposure by limiting lead content in residential and decorative paints to 90 parts per million (ppm) in accordance with ECOWAS standards. Over the next three years, the goal is to eliminate the production, sale, and importation of lead-based paints to Liberia.

The initiative followed a study by a UK team revealed high levels of lead in locally-produced paints, prompting the EPA to take swift action.

Mr. Rafael Ngumbu, Manager of Environmental Research and Radiations Safety at the EPA, explains that consultations started in 2019, leading to the development of the regulation and formation of a technical working group.

It is in compliance with Liberia's Environmental Management Law, which mandates collaboration between various agencies to tackle environmental hazards.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Dr. Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo, EPA's Executive Director, emphasized the harmful effects of lead exposure, particularly on children and pregnant women.

"Lead poisoning causes irreversible damage to the brain and nervous system, decreases IQ, and increases the risk of behavioral problems," Dr. Yarkpawolo notes.

He extolls the government, NPHIL, and international partners, including the Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP), for their support in drafting and implementing the regulation.

The EPA boss observes that lead in paint is a significant source of exposure, especially as paints decay and release toxic dust and flakes into the environment.

He assures the public of the EPA's commitment to strict implementation, including testing paint samples, creating awareness, and supporting manufacturers in transitioning to lead-free production.

For his part, the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, describes the signing as a "historic milestone" and stresses the importance of rigorous enforcement of the regulation.

"This is not just another signing ceremony. It's about ensuring that our enforcement teams monitor compliance, especially among manufacturers producing lead-based paints," Dr. Nyan states.

Dr. Nyan also highlights the collaboration between EPA and NPHIL as a model for inter-agency cooperation, ensuring that public health and environmental protection are addressed holistically.

"As President Boakai has said, this will not be business as usual. Implementation and enforcement will be key," he adds.

The EPA, in partnership with LEEP, plans to expand studies on lead content in paints, raise public awareness, provide technical advice to manufacturers for reformulating paints, and monitor compliance.

The signing of the Lead Paint Regulations signifies a shared commitment by EPA, NPHIL, and partners to create a healthier and lead-free Liberia. This milestone aims to eliminate a significant source of human exposure to lead, safeguarding public health and ensuring a cleaner environment for future generations.

Earlier, Mr. Jerry Toe, Focal Point for the Lead Paint Regulations, described the regulations as a major initiative. "This is not just a regulatory milestone but a testament to the collaborative efforts of stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to protect public health," he said, highlighting that lead exposure remains a critical public health challenge in developing countries like Liberia.

The EPA and NPHIL have pledged to work closely together to enforce the regulation, monitor compliance, and support manufacturers transitioning to lead-free paint production. This effort, backed by international partners like the Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP), is vital in creating a safer, healthier Liberia by eliminating a major source of environmental lead exposure.