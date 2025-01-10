Zimbabwe: Govt Probes Fatal Crane Collapse

Freeman Razemba — Government has initiated an investigation into the tragic crane collapse at the Trabablas Interchange construction site in Harare, which resulted in the death of an employee on Monday.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the investigation in a statement released on Tuesday.

"We extend our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. The incident occurred during the de-erection of cranes, attributed to mechanical failure. A thorough investigation, involving relevant authorities and the contractor, is currently underway," he said.

According to a statement from Tefoma Construction, the company overseeing the interchange project, the mechanical failure occurred while dismantling a static tower crane managed by Manzlink, a contracted rigging specialist firm.

The failure led not only to the collapse of the static tower crane, but also to a mobile crane involved in the operation. The victim was an employee of Manzlink (Pvt) Ltd, the subcontracted company on site.

Tefoma Construction expressed its regret over the incident.

"We deeply mourn the fatal injury and are committed to providing support to the family of the deceased and their employer during this difficult time."

The company underscored its dedication to maintaining rigorous safety standards across all project sites and pledged to co-operate fully with the ongoing investigation.

As inquiries proceed, Tefoma Construction assured the public that further updates will be provided.