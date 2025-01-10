Southern Africa: Moza Impasse / SADC Intervenes . . . Unrest Affects Regional Trade

Wallace Ruzvidzo — The political and security situation in Mozambique is affecting countries in the region, including Zimbabwe, as it hinders regional trade in critical sectors of agriculture, energy and transport, the SADC Troika has said.

Mozambique is a vital trade route for SADC, with Zimbabwe, in particular, relying on the Beira Corridor for the transportation of fuel, grain, fertilisers as well as coal from Maputo to Zambia.

Beira and Maputo ports serve as important harbours for Zimbabwe's imports, and mineral and commodity exports.

The Beira Corridor is one of southern Africa's main transport routes and is a critical road and rail network linking Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique to the port of Beira on the Indian Ocean.

A Communiqué released by the SADC Secretariat following a virtual Extraordinary Summit of the Organ Troika held on January 5, 2025 noted that the unrest in Mozambique was negatively impacting socio-economic activities in the entire region, a situation which cannot be left unchecked.

The Troika Summit was chaired by Tanzanian President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan as chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation which reports to President Mnangagwa as the current Chair of the regional body.

In a recent statement, President Mnangagwa, who oversees the highest level of the governance structure of SADC, said the fostering of peace, stability and normalcy in Mozambique was of paramount importance to the region.

"SADC, thus, expects all parties to the electoral process, both individually and collectively, to abide by the decision of the Council which should provide a constitutional way forward for the country, and facilitate the way to greater peace, normalcy, and stability in the interest of all Mozambicans," he said.

In the latest communique, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ, Dr Hassan, said the SADC region could not afford to ignore what is happening in Mozambique, especially when it directly impacts the socio-economic fabric of the entire SADC region.

"In his contribution, Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ, His Excellency President Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia, highlighted that the political and security situation in Mozambique is not only affecting the people of Mozambique but also hindering regional trade in critical sectors like energy and transport.

"He underscored the need for the SADC Community to firmly support interventions aimed at restoring peace and stability in Mozambique through collective action in promoting regional security and co-operation," reads the Communique.

SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi underscored SADC's solidarity with the people of Mozambique in the spirit of unity and co-operation to pave the way for the people of Mozambique to return to a normal life of peace and prosperity.

As such, the Summit mandated the SADC Panel of Elders, supported by the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) Troika Member States- Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania, and the SADC Secretariat, to engage with the Government of Mozambique as well as key leaders of the opposition on the post-election environment.

"The Summit noted with concern the deteriorating post-election political and security situation in the Republic of Mozambique, including the socio-economic impact in the country and the adverse effects on the supply chains of essential commodities.

"The Summit directed the Inter-state Defence and Security Committee to propose measures to protect the regional trade routes, humanitarian corridors, and energy supplies while finding solutions to the political and security challenges in the Republic of Mozambique," reads the Communique.