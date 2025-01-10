Zimbabwe: Selling Counterfeit Groceries to Attract 2yr Jail Term, U.S.$5k Fine

Trust Freddy — The Consumer Protection Commission of Zimbabwe (CPCZ) has issued a stern warning to unscrupulous vendors who sell counterfeit groceries, cautioning that such activities may attract severe penalties, including a fine of up to US$5,000 or up to two years jail, or both.

This follows the arrest of a vendor in Harare, who is alleged to be part of a large syndicate reportedly selling counterfeit and expired groceries nationwide.

Bornwell Dirwai was caught red-handed selling alleged counterfeit products, which included milk repackaged in South African-branded containers, margarine placed in Buttercup containers, and products falsely marked under the Zimgold label.

In a statement yesterday, Harare City Council said municipal police arrested Dirwai at the intersection of Julia Zvobgo Street and Robert Mugabe Road, a block away from Town House, for selling fake and repackaged groceries.

"The repackaged products include milk packaged in South African branded containers, margarine in Buttercup margarine containers and Zimgold packages.

"Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution when purchasing goods.

"They should only buy from reputable shops to avoid health complications caused by fake products that have flooded the market."

In an interview yesterday, CPCZ chairman Dr Mthokozisi Nkosi expressed concern over the rising number of counterfeit products, warning that vendors caught selling such goods would face severe penalties.

"We have noted with concern the increased proliferation of counterfeit products. Counterfeit products raise important challenges as they masquerade as genuine products but are not subject to the same production scrutiny as the originals.

"There is a risk that these counterfeits have undetected defects that raise health and safety concerns for consumers."

He also urged consumers to be vigilant and only buy from reputable sources adding that some products pose serious danger to public safety.

"Generally, automotive parts, electronics, safety equipment, prescription drugs, and cosmetics are considered the most dangerous counterfeits due to the potential threats they present to public safety and health.

"Lately, we have noted that the street and night shops dotted around the country have become the major source of counterfeit products."

According to the commission, popular products include repackaged rice, sugar, powdered milk, dried kapenta, margarine, cooking oil and toothpaste among other products.

"We urge consumers to be vigilant and only buy from reputable sources.

"This helps in cases of product returns or compensation. Look for genuine brand markings, check expiry dates, quality certification and other relevant information. Ask questions on product pricing, usage," he added.

This also comes at a time illegally imported goods, including soft drinks, detergents and baby formula -- some containing harmful substances -- have flooded the Zimbabwean market, posing a serious threat to public health and the economy.

Some of the goods could be laden with toxic additives, pathogens and spoiled ingredients.

The authorities believe these dangerous goods can cause food-borne illnesses, allergic reactions and long-term health complications.

During last year's blitz, the commission discovered that low-grade rice was being re-branded as premium Mahatma rice, while counterfeit Mazoe Orange Crush concentrate smuggled from Zambia is widely available.

However, it appears that the counterfeit vendors have resurfaced and are now operating under the cover of darkness, taking advantage of the fact that most law enforcement agents are off duty at night, while others are active during the early morning hours before police patrols begin.