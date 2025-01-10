Zimbabwe: Defer Polls to 2030 for Continued Development - CCC

Farirai Machivenyika — The country's main opposition party, CCC, is in agreement with a resolution by the ruling Zanu PF party to postpone the next harmonised elections from 2028 to 2030 to allow developmental projects initiated by President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic to come to fruition.

Zanu PF made the resolution at its National People's Conference held in Bulawayo last year, saying President Mnangagwa deserved to continue in office in light of the remarkable progress the country has achieved under his watch.

In an interview yesterday, CCC chief whip Mr Charles Moyo said the deferment of elections to 2030 would also allow smooth implementation of National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) that is being formulated and is expected to be launched in November this year.

"As CCC, we are lobbying for the deferment of elections, we are proposing dialogue as the CCC together with the revolutionary party Zanu PF," he said.

Asked how long the deferment should be, Mr Moyo said postponing the 2028 harmonised elections to 2030 would be ideal.

"Deferment to 2030 would be ideal as it is in concurrence or in sync with the (implementation of) NDS 2," he said.

The implementation of NDS 2 is expected to run from this year to 2030 and Mr Moyo said the country should then use the deferment period for national and consensus building, fostering unity and improving service delivery.

Since the advent of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa, the country has seen massive infrastructure projects that include roads and dam construction, power generation projects that are expected to solve the electricity woes being experienced in the country and record-breaking wheat yields that have made the nation self-sufficient in terms of flour availability.

Cde Pupurai Togarepi, Zanu PF chief whip in the National Assembly, said as the ruling party, they would take a position on the deferment if the CCC brings a motion on that issue to Parliament.

"That's their view (deferment of elections), it is allowed in a mature democracy. When the motion comes to Parliament, we will scrutinise the mover's prayer for its reasonableness and allow all Parliamentary processes before we take a position.

"I am happy that they recognise the importance of various Government policies such as NDS blueprints to the development of Zimbabwe. Let's cross the bridge when we get there. We have always supported progressive and objective ideas brought forward during debates in Parliament," he said.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, said the Constitution would be amended to extend the President's term if that is the wish of the majority of Zimbabweans.

"Should the generality of Zimbabweans want the President to continue in office then the law can be changed because Zimbabwe is a democracy and no law is cast in stone except the 10 Commandments. So, the law can be changed if that's what the majority of Zimbabweans want," Minister Ziyambi said.

In October last year, Zanu PF was unanimous that President Mnangagwa's term of office must be extended to 2030 to enable him to fulfill his unprecedented transformative developmental programmes.

Presenting resolutions at the party's 21st National People's Conference that was held in Bulawayo, the Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, said the resolution on the extension of the President's term appeared in all thematic committee resolutions and across the country's 10 provinces.

At the conference, delegates overwhelmingly and unanimously endorsed a resolution to extend the President's term, directing the Government to proceed with the necessary constitutional amendments needed to clear the path for President Mnangagwa to stay on.

Recently, Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Jenfan Muswere clarified the party's resolution making process, saying decisions made at the recent Annual National People's Conference are binding because they were unanimously adopted.

Cde Muswere, who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, and legislator for Makoni West Constituency, emphasised that the call for President Mnangagwa's continued leadership was an agreed party position, resolved and adopted at the Annual National People's Conference.

He was responding to a question raised by Cde Gilbert Zowa, a recently elected war veterans' association member, to clear the air on the ED2030 slogan.

Cde Zowa had sought clarity on the ED2030 slogan, noting that President Mnangagwa himself had expressed disinterest in extending his term beyond 2028, despite the party's enthusiasm for his continued leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ED2030 slogan has garnered significant traction as party supporters overwhelmingly urge President Mnangagwa to extend his Presidency beyond the current constitutional two-term limit.

Cde Muswere said the resolution to extend President Mnangagwa's leadership beyond 2030 is in line with Zanu PF's constitution, since the conference that endorsed the resolution had a full quorum, making it legally and properly constituted.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining constitutional integrity and adherence to party principles and values when implementing such resolutions.

Cde Muswere said the extension of President Mnangagwa's leadership is an opportunity to consolidate the ongoing economic, infrastructural and social transformation programmes, guaranteeing continuity in policies aimed at achieving Vision 2030.

Stability and consistency in leadership, he said, are crucial for realising the country's long-term goals.