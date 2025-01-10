Zimbabwe: Farmers Embrace Pfumvudza to Enhance Food Security

Precious Manomano — Over 2,9 million out of 3 million households have successfully planted three plots under the Pfumvudza Programme which is crucial for enhancing food security.

The programme boosts production and empowerment of smallholder farmers.

According to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, a total of 11 427 531 plots equivalent to 713 078 hectares have been prepared across the country's eight rural provinces.

This marks a significant increase from last year, where 9 817 408 plots (about 612 606 hectares) were prepared.

Zimbabwe is poised for a promising harvest this year, having surpassed the Government's target of 9,5 million plots under the Pfumvudza initiative.

To date, 6 263 317 plots have been planted with maize, and 945 865 plots (65 percent of the total) have been planted with various crops, covering 495 822 hectares.

This increase in production is vital for ensuring that families have enough food and for bolstering the nation's food security.

In total, 1 613 114 hectares have been planted with maize, achieving 90 percent of the target for this season, while 370 768 hectares have been sown with traditional grains such as sorghum, pearl millet, and finger millet, contributing to a more diverse and resilient food supply.

The Government is committed to achieving food self-sufficiency and improving livelihoods across the nation.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the Pfumvudza programme is the only way to boost national reserves and encouraged farmers to take up the practice.

"We want to ensure that the country is food secure. This programme is critical as it will not only help us to mitigate the risks posed by erratic rainfall patterns but also empower smallholder farmers who are important to the agricultural sector."

He noted that surpassing their target demonstrates the resilience of farmers and the effectiveness of climate-proofing strategies.

In addition to plot preparation, over 2 million farmers have received training in conservation agriculture, which is essential for sustainable farming practices that enhance food security.

Farmers can also recycle their plots from previous seasons, which reduces the labor involved in preparing the land and promotes efficient use of resources.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) Secretary-General Mr Paul Zakariya highlighted the positive impact of the Pfumvudza programme, stating that it guarantees farmers good yields.

"Farmers should take up the programme as it ensures maximum productivity and guarantees food security. This season, the Government has remodelled the distribution of agricultural inputs under the Pfumvudza programme to match with the agroecological regions where farmers are situated," he said.

Mr Zakariya further emphasised that the Pfumvudza initiative, combined with effective conservation farming techniques, could be key to addressing the challenges posed by climate change, reinforcing the importance of these practices in ensuring a stable food supply.

The success of the Pfumvudza programme in Zimbabwe has prompted its replication across Africa, showcasing its potential for improving food security.