Zimbabwe: Mama Sele Turns to God

MONICA "Mama Sele" Chikasha, a former secular music dancer, is fondly remembered as the passionate performer who could leave audiences in awe at the late Tongai "Dhewa" Moyo's live shows.

A fanatic of the late Utakataka Express band leader, Chikasha was a regular at the shows, known for spicing up Dhewa's performances with her undeniable talent.

Known for her waist-wriggling moves, she quickly became a favourite among revellers, securing a slot at Dhewa's shows whenever she was present.

Her most memorable moment came in 2006 during the Independence Gala at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), where her electrifying performance had fans clamouring for more.

In addition to her dancing prowess, Sele also ventured into modelling, winning the Harare title in the Miss Big Matofotofo pageant in 2007.

However, the tragic loss of two loved ones --Dhewa and her son Zack --was a devastating blow that led her into a period of hibernation.

During this time, she turned to faith and joined the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Zimbabwe, where she remains an active member. Chikasha has transformed herself from a fun-loving performer to a devoted churchgoer.

The Herald Arts recently caught up with Chikasha at her Hatfield apartment in Harare, where she lives with her sisters and sells clothes and school-wear.

As bubbly as ever, the 46-year-old was eager to share her story and aspirations.

Taking us down memory lane, she vividly remembers how she made it in showbiz.

"I have been mourning my son, but at the same time, I have missed the fun that we used to enjoy at our peak.

"I made a name for myself as a dancer during Dhewa's live shows back in the day when I was still young.

"As a fan of Dhewa, I built a big brand under the Mama Sele banner, which many people still remember vividly," she recalled.

"I have travelled the breadth of Zimbabwe and danced to Dhewa's music during live shows, becoming a number-one fan at some point. The music industry was buzzing back in the day, and I still miss those days."

Now a born-again Christian, Chikasha spends much of her time selling clothes.

"As a modern-day woman, I have found passion as an entrepreneur, but I am now strong enough to bounce back into showbiz. I am going to revive Miss Big Matofotofo for plus-size women, but at the moment, God's work is also keeping me busy because that's where I found healing after losing Zack and Dhewa.

"Dhewa's last show at City Sports Bar in Harare, where he performed leaning on pillars, is still fresh in my mind because we were close."

She added, "It was even worse when he died because he was a fighter who opened up about his illness.

"He battled cancer for years, but he would not show it until you saw his medical reports. We saw him fighting the illness through chemotherapy, which is very draining for cancer patients."

She also recalled how, at one point, she became an outcast in her family for frequenting and dancing at live shows.

"To be frank, no one in my family liked it when I started attending Dhewa, Sulumani Chimbetu, and Alick Macheso's shows to dance. Back then, I was never dancing for money, but I created the Mama Sele brand, which is now popular wherever I go.

"I can't drop it now because people know it even at church."

She also explained how she handled her son's death in 2017.

"It was the toughest period of my life, and I could not go out because I lost him when he was still young. I would stay indoors, and many people were looking for me.

"However, I did not lose contact with some of the good contacts, but a lot has changed in the showbiz landscape, which is now dominated by a crop of young entertainers."

Now a mother of two, a son and a daughter, Chikasha wants to leave a legacy for them.

"I am hustling like any other modern-day entrepreneur because I am working hard to leave something for them. As a 'runner,' there is a lot of travelling sometimes, and I always strike a balance in my schedule, especially with God's work. "Serving the Lord and having fun at the same time is good for your soul because you won't be living a lie. I have always loved to enjoy myself responsibly while at the same time serving my Lord with distinction, which has taken me this far."

Despite finding favour in the Lord, Chikasha insists she still has unfinished business in showbiz.

"I will still do both showbiz promotions and God's work starting this year. I have to fully utilise the name that I built when I was still ridiculed by fans."

Born 46 years ago in Chitungwiza, Chikasha did part of her primary schooling in the town and finished primary school in Glen View. She enrolled at Oriel Girls High in Harare, where she sat for her Ordinary Level in 1995. Her passion for dancing started when she was in pre-school and caught the attention of former Chitungwiza Mayor Joseph Macheka.

"We used to perform a Malawian dance called Muganda at the end of every year, and that is where I got my photograph with the former Chitungwiza Mayor (Joseph) Macheka. I still have the photographs in black and white. I continued to follow my passion in the years to come."

Chikasha got married after high school but started showbiz after splitting from her husband. Currently, she is contemplating making a return to showbiz after years, although she prioritises God's work and her business.

She was part of the entertainment scene alongside other women performers of the 2000s, who are now retiring and venturing into other pursuits.

The Covid-19 pandemic also derailed her return to showbiz but made her stronger as a prayer warrior.