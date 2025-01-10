Zimbabwe: Mash Central Youths Receive Heifers From Presidential Scheme

Fungai Lupande — Celebrating erupted among 34 youths in Mashonaland Central as they received heifers from the Presidential heifer pass-on scheme.

The beneficiaries thanked President Mnangagwa for empowering the region's youth and promoting sustainable agriculture.

The initiative aims to enhance food security through sustainable farming and build up the commercial cattle herd.

Cde Marvellous Nyauyanga, youth chairperson for Bindura District, shared his excitement after receiving his first cow.

"This is my first cow, and I am over the moon. I want to thank President Mnangagwa for this gift.

"This is the foundation of a good life for the youths," he said.

Cde Nyauyanga highlighted that the initiative is not limited to livestock but also includes land provision, enabling them to start their farming.

He encouraged fellow youths to care for their herds and pass on the benefits to others.

Cde Anna Mazhande from Rushinga noted the equal treatment of women under President Mnangagwa's empowerment agenda.

She expressed her intention to pass on her cow to another female youth, stating, "Receiving a cow as a gift is a great honour. I am grateful to the President for remembering the youths."

Provincial youth chairperson Cde Emerson Raradza compared the cattle to an inheritance, expressing gratitude to the President for his support in various programmes targeting youth, including land and poultry initiatives.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Christopher Magomo, praised the province's effective distribution of heifers, which included 34 heifers sourced with an additional five.

Each of the eight districts will have two beneficiaries.

Minister Magomo urged the youths to organise themselves to ensure broader community benefits. He encouraged them to nurture their livestock while promoting financial literacy and access to credit for aspiring entrepreneurs.

He also acknowledged First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for her efforts in empowering women through agriculture.

Last year, over 7 988 youths underwent capacity-building training, reflecting Government's commitment to youth development.

Mazowe West MP and Zanu PF provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe reiterated the importance of the land tenure system.

He explained that proper deeds will ensure equitable land distribution and promote access to loans for farming.

The heifers were kept at Henderson Research Station for three months prior to distribution.

Head of the station, Ms Gladys Hore encouraged the province to use the expertise available at the station, which serves both Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West.

She highlighted ongoing research on livestock nutrition and breeding, including cross-breeding indigenous cattle with exotic breeds to enhance production.

The distribution of these heifers is seen as a significant step towards empowering youth, improving food security, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Mashonaland Central.