Zimbabwe: NGZ School of Visual Arts Enrolment Underway

Enrolment for the 2025 National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) School of Visual Arts is currently underway, with classes set to begin on February 20.

NGZ executive director Raphael Chikukwa confirmed the new dates, highlighting the growing demand for Zimbabwean art both locally and internationally.

In an interview, Chikukwa encouraged young people to take art seriously, noting its transformative potential. "The 2025 classes will commence on February 20, following the busy festive season. We welcome students aged 18 and above, and those without five Ordinary Level subjects are still encouraged to apply," he said. He emphasised that the requirement for five subjects should not deter aspiring artists, as "art is a calling that needs to be shaped."

Chikukwa praised the NGZ School of Visual Arts as a game changer for visual artists.

The school was established in the 1960s as a workshop by Frank McEwen and has since produced several notable artists, including Sylvester Mubayi and Joseph Ndandarika, who gained popularity in the late 1980s under BAT Studios. Other prominent alumni include Tapfumo Gutsa, Portia Zvavahera, and the current crop of artists such as Troy Makaza, Mercy Moyo, and Kresia Mkwazhi. Chikukwa also announced plans to open a sculpture school at Tengenenge Art Gallery in Guruve to promote all forms of visual art.

Under the two-year programme, students will learn professional drawing techniques and how to market their works.

"It's an intensive two-year programme that has proven beneficial for students in and outside Harare," he noted. Excitingly, the 2025 academic year will see the opening of a Victoria Falls branch, allowing more students to enrol.

The same initiative will extend to Bulawayo to foster a strong appreciation for art in those regions. Chikukwa, a passionate advocate for art education, expressed delight at the increasing number of young learners visiting their galleries for photography. "Art education is crucial for community engagement and addressing serious societal issues. As I mentioned earlier, we aim to use art to combat drug and substance abuse, particularly among idle youth in many communities." The NGZ chief curator also indicated that they are accepting foreign students.

"Over the years, we've welcomed students from as far as Zambia to learn visual art at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

"We continue to accept foreign students to ensure they acquire knowledge alongside their local peers. "We are pleased with the inquiries we are receiving and eagerly anticipate the start of the academic year."

Meanwhile, Chikukwa hailed the 2024 season as one of great success, noting that several former students made global headlines.

Zimbabwe made a notable impression at the 60th International Exhibition of Biennale in Italy, where former NGZ students excelled.

Often referred to as the "World Cup of Arts," the prestigious event featured Zimbabwean artists such as Moffat Takadiwa, Gillian Rosselli, Victor Nyakauru, Sekai Machache, Troy Makaza, and Kombo Chapfika, showcasing Zimbabwe's increasing presence on the international art stage. The success has heightened interest in visual arts at home, leading to a surge in enrolment at the NGZ School of Visual Arts in Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls.

Beyond NGZ's efforts, other notable galleries fostering visual art include Nhaka Art Gallery, Mbare Art Space, Chapungu Sculpture Village, and the Swiss-Zim Heritage Gallery in Domboshava. A significant achievement for the sector has been its ability to promote cultural diplomacy, enhancing the global appeal of Zimbabwean art.