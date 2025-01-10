Liberia: Mining - Bea Mountain Turns Over Water Tower

In continuation of its corporate social responsibility work, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, again turned over sustainable Water Tower in Kinjor to the county management. The ceremony was carried out along with the Superintendent of Grand Cape Mount County,

During the turning over ceremony, the local leadership of the County, headed by Superintendent Kiatamba along with the leadership of Kinjor, the women, youths, and BMMC Management, residents greeted it with smiles and commendations.

Expressing gratitude to BMMC Management for the water project, Superintendent Kiatamba said the water is very useful to his citizens as it will help to alleviate constraints faced by the locals during the dry season.

RAP Chairman Lansana K. Sambola, Kinjor Town Chief, Musa Massaley and Youth Chairman Winston Korsor thanked BMMC for the project.

In Jawajeh Marvoh, the water tower was not turned over due some works as the Technical Manager Tansen assures the completion and subsequent turnover of the project to the citizens.

Some citizens said they were thankful to management for the level of development it is undertaking in the affected communities.

"For me, we want to thank BMMC for this big water project here. As you know, water is life and anyone who is concern about your wellbeing, means well for you. And that is exactly what BMMC has done," James Kemokai, a resident of the town said in a jubilant mood.

This is not the first time for BMMC to construct water Tower in affected communities. It has carried out a number of them at various locations in the county.