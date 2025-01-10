Mauritius: Academic Year 2025 - Admission of Grade 1 Students in Primary Schools

10 January 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The admission exercise of Grade 1 students kick-started, this morning, in primary schools across the island. In this context, the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, and Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Rameshwar Etwareea, visited St Antoine RCA school in Goodlands to oversee the smooth running of the exercise.

In a statement, the Education Minister called for positive changes to address challenges in the education sector and urged for better collaboration between parents and schools for the overall well-being of the children. He underscored the need to identify bottlenecks at the beginning of the school calendar so as to remedy the situation in due time.

He dwelt on the importance of fostering a reading culture in schools and indicated that basic literacy and numeracy starts as from Grade 1. "It is important to detect learning disabilities and difficulties in children from an early stage", he said.

Highlighting the significant role of education in balancing the socio-economic fabric of the country, Minister Gungapersad reassured parents that Government will provide assistance to further improve the quality of education.

Minister Gungapersad participated in a tree planting ceremony on the occasion. He also interacted with the educators, parents and students.

MP Etwareea, for his part, indicated that schools should provide a conducive learning environment for children and appealed for more extra-curricular activities at schools to further develop the abilities of students.

